A guide to Mother's Day gifts based on personalities

There's no single Mother's Day gift that's perfect for every mom, and it'd be a real shame if they all ended up getting the same cliche present. So we're taking a long, hard look at different moms' personalities and interests to nail down the perfect gift.

For instance, if she's tech-savvy, a new Google Home mini, a portable smartphone photo printer or a fitness tracker would make a great gift. Or if she's into beauty, why not get her a high-end face mask or a cleansing brush? These products will surely send her straight into spa mode.

To gain inspiration for your mom's gift, take a look at the categories below, based on her personality. All the items were sourced from reputable brands with innovative products that will suit Mom's lifestyle. Keep scrolling to check her present off your to-do list.

For the tech-obsessed

Is Mom an early adapter and in need of a new gadget to master? Or maybe she needs a new device to help her live more efficiently? These innovative gadgets were made for either situation.

The Fitbit Versa ($199.95; bestbuy.com) The Google Home Mini ($49.99; target.com) HP Sprocket Photo Printer ($129.95; bestbuy.com) The TP-Link AC1750 WiFi Range Extender ($79.74; amazon.com) The iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum ($899.99; bestbuy.com) 1 of 5 Hide Caption

For the jet-setter

Mom doesn't have time to fuss with low-grade luggage or a lack of sleep during her next trip. Treat her to these travel essentials so that she enjoys the most comfortable of flights.

For the fitness fanatic

Does Mom love to break a sweat? Treat her to these top-notch fitness items for yoga, running and beyond.

For the fashion addict

For working moms, there's no time to stand around every day sussing out the perfect outfit. With these items on hand, she'll be ready for the day — and looking great — in a flash.

Circus by Sam Edelman (Starting at $23.49; amazon.com)

Nisolo Drop Earrings ($28; nisolo.com) Asymmetric Blazer Dress ($100; topshop.com) Bryce High Waist Faux Leather Leggings ($108; nordstrom.com) Alias Mae Slide Sandal ($139.95; nordstrom.com) Marc Jacobs Grained Leather Pouch ($125; ssense.com) 1 of 6 Hide Caption

For the beauty enthusiast

These high-end beauty items make great gifts for any beauty enthusiast. Because Mom's skin deserves some serious TLC.

The Rejuvenate Crate ($82; bloomthat.com)

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45; sephora.com) Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel ($34; sephora.com) Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; amazon.com) Clarisonic Mia FIT, 2 Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush ($219; amazon.com) 1 of 5 Hide Caption

For the gardener

Now that April showers are over and May flowers are beginning to bloom, it's the perfect time for gardeners to tend to their flowers, fruits and veggies. If Mom has a green thumb, she'll appreciate smart sprinkler systems, top-selling tools and stunning planters to take her garden to the next level.

Womanswork Floral Twill Garden Gloves ($38; anthropologie.com) Rachio Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler ($178.98; amazon.com) Concrete Hanging Planter ($12.99; target.com) California Picnic Garden Tools Set ($39.95; amazon.com) Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 ($99.95; clickandgrow.com) 1 of 5 Hide Caption

For the chef

Some of your favorite memories of Mom revolve around kitchen and family meals. A thoughtful cookbook -- like Julie Smolyansky's "The Kefir Cookbook," which interweaves intimate family stories with recipes and encourages "families to come together and cook nurturing recipes" while creating stronger bonds -- will be right at home in Mom's kitchen. Other items she'll love include gadgets that make meal prep easier, so she can spend more time around the table.

"The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World" by Julie Smolyansky ($21.28; amazon.com) Roma 6" Professional Grade Pasta Machine ($34.99; target.com) Braun Multiquick Hand Blender ($199.99; bloomingdales.com) Maison d' Hermine Colmar Apron ($30.99; wayfair.com) Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker ($99.95; amazon.com) 1 of 5 Hide Caption

For the spa lover

Being a parent is no easy job. So if anyone deserves some R&R, it's Mom. These products, ranging from cozy robes and slippers to discounted facials at your local spa, will all help her kick back and relax in style.

Boll & Branch Waffle Robe ($100; bollandbranch.com) Goop Exfoliating Instant Facial ($42; shop.goop.com) Stadler Form Jasmine Aroma Diffuser ($58.14; amazon.com) Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath ($45; sephora.com) Spa Packages (prices vary; livingsocial.com) Parachute Waffle Slippers ($29; parachutehome.com) 1 of 6 Hide Caption

For the artist

Mom is a free spirit who loves vibrant colors in all aspects of her life, from her art to her clothing. She'll be inspired by these items, including professional-grade supplies that will help her craft the ultimate masterpiece and gifts that match her colorful personality.

Wacom Bamboo Folio Tablet ($199.95; jet.com) Lily Pulitzer Zip It ID Crossbody Bag ($48; lilypulitzer.com) The Inky Box ($14/month; cratejoy.com) Ohuhu Watercolor Brush Marker Pens ($16.49; amazon.com) Golden Peaks iPhone Case ($35.99; society6.com) 1 of 5 Hide Caption

For the bookworm

A perfect day for her really just involves the perfect read. If that sounds like your mom, give her goodies like a tablet that can store thousands of titles or even a Jane Austen-inspired notebook.

Kate Spade Emma Spiral Notebook ($14; katespade.com) Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 3 ($119.99; barnesandnoble.com)

Potter Glasses Throw Pillow ($29.99; society6.com) Out of Print Library Tote Bag ($20.99; amazon.com) Paddywax John Steinbeck Soy Candle ($17.20; amazon.com) 1 of 5 Hide Caption

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.