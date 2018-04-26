This popular luxury linen brand rarely goes on sale — until now

Here at CNN Underscored, we're big proponents of investing in luxury linen. That's because the right bedding sets can help you feel more comfortable while you sleep, whether by keeping you cozy if you're a cold sleeper or allowing your skin to breathe if you're a warm one. It's a simple swap that can help you sleep longer and improve your overall quality of shuteye.

One of our favorite brands is Brooklinen. The direct-to-consumer company specializes in affordable luxury cotton linens that can work for both warm sleepers and cold ones. What ultimately makes the difference is Brooklinen's focus on the quality of the cotton, such as utilizing long fibers that retain the fabric's strength and softness, or ensuring its products are Oeko-Tex certified (a higher designation than just organic).

And we're not the only ones who have noticed this; thousands of satisfied customers stand behind Brooklinen's offerings. Take its Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $198; brooklinen.com) for instance. Over 30,000 customers have given it a perfect rating. It's Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $198; brooklinen.com) has over 30,000 five-star ratings, too. The best part? The company offers a lifetime warranty that protects your sheets from pilling, ripping or fraying. If it happens (because accidents and wear and tear are hard to avoid), Brooklinen will replace or repair your goods for free. It makes jumping into bed with sheets you bought online much easier.

And while the company's offering of sheet sets rarely go on sale aside from Black Friday, right now you can score a variety of different sets for a fraction of the cost, including the aforementioned Hardcore Sheet Bundle. To celebrate Labor Day, the brand is offering 15% off purchases of over $200 and above and 10% off orders under $200. That means you can get its Hardcore Sheet Bundle, Core Sheet Set, duvet covers, pillowcases and fitted sheets and more for a fraction of the original cost.

This sale makes buying quality bedding easier and more affordable than ever. And with all that spare cash lying around in your pocket you'll also be able to score some of Brooklinen's other signature home goods so you can fully deck out your bedroom. Candles, anyone?

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.