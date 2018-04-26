This popular luxury linen brand rarely goes on sale -- until now

Story highlights Save big on bedding during Brooklinen's anniversary sale

Get 10% off your purchase of $150 or more and 20% off any purchase of $300

Here at CNN Underscored, we're big proponents of investing in luxury linen. That's because the right bedding sets can help you feel more comfortable while you sleep, whether by keeping you cozy if you're a cold sleeper or allowing your skin to breathe if you're a warm one. It's a simple swap that can help you sleep longer and improve your overall quality of shuteye.

One of our favorite brands is Brooklinen. The direct-to-consumer company specializes in affordable luxury cotton linens that can work for both warm sleepers and cold ones. What ultimately makes the difference is Brooklinen's focus on the quality of the cotton, such as utilizing long fibers that retain the fabric's strength and softness, or ensuring its products are Oeko-Tex certified (a higher designation than just organic).

And we're not the only ones who have noticed this; thousands of satisfied customers stand behind Brooklinen's offerings. Take its Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $198; brooklinen.com) for instance. Over 15,000 customers have given it a perfect rating. The best part? The company offers a lifetime warranty that protects your sheets from pilling, ripping or fraying. If it happens (because accidents and wear and tear are hard to avoid), Brooklinen will replace or repair your goods for free. It makes jumping into bed with sheets you bought online much easier.

Brooklinen also goes above and beyond the perfect sheet. The company creates comforters, candles, blankets, pillows and even laundry detergent that fit its quality-first philosophy.

And while these fan-favorite goods usually don't go on sale (aside from Black Friday), you can save big on bedding from April 27 until April 29. In honor of the brand turning 4 this year, Brooklinen is offering 10% off your purchase of $150 or more and 20% off any purchase of $300 or more. If you live in New York City, you can even get your new sheets delivered straight to your doorstep on the same day you order them, if you purchase before 11 a.m.

With Mother's Day right around the corner, and with this rare chance to score these goodies on sale, there's really never been a better time to treat your loved ones (and yourself) to some stellar sheets. Talk about win-win.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.