Affordable luxury gifts for Mother's Day

Your mom has put up with a lot over the years. Hey, raising a child is no easy job. So while we can (and should) show our gratitude to our mothers throughout the year, Mother's Day is the perfect time to go above and beyond your typical token of thanks. That's why we're suggesting you treat the mother figures in your life to luxury gifts that will make them feel completely special on the big day.

But for those on a budget, know that you don't have to break the bank in order to get Mom something noteworthy. Many luxurious gifts out there are also pretty affordable. To prove our point, we've rounded up a few gift ideas in six categories -- experiences, beauty, tech, fashion, travel and everyday -- for you to gift Mom this year.

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.

Experiences

Instead of a traditional, physical gift this year, maybe you want to treat Mom to an incredible experience. For that, we turn to a couple of sites, namely LivingSocial and Gilt, that specialize in discounted events and experiences that are sure to please. Think spa days, multiple-course meals at top restaurants in your city, and even a sail around New York City's iconic landmarks.

LivingSocial Spa packages (prices vary; livingsocial.com)

Manhattan by Sail Sunset Sail ($31; gilt.com)

Broadway tickets (starting at $21; livingsocial.com)

Beauty

Maybe you'd rather bring the spa to Mom. If that's the case, there's a seemingly endless supply of luxury beauty gifts you can give this year that will make her feel as if she's being treated to a five-star spa day in the comfort of her own home. Gifts like a collection of high-end cleansers, face masks and floral scents will all help her get some serious beauty R&R.

Mario Badescu Favorites ($66; amazon.com)

FRESH Mask Party Treatment Trio ($52; sephora.com)

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her Gift Set ($99; sephora.com)

Tech

If Mom is a self-proclaimed techie, she'll love the latest crop of devices out there. This includes voice-activated smart speakers to boom her favorite songs around the home, an instant Polaroid photo printer that can print out her favorite pictures on her smartphone instantly, and even an e-reader that boasts tons of storage space so she can read her favorite books any time.

Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 3 ($119; barnesandnoble.com)

Google Home Mini ($49; walmart.com)

Fujifilm Instax Share Smart Phone Printer ($145; amazon.com)

Fashion

The best luxury fashion gifts are the ones that can stand the test of time, meaning they'll be able to transition from season to season and can be staples in your mom's wardrobe year after year. Accessories such as silk scarves, sleek watches and a designer shoulder bag all fit the bill.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Paloma Silk Scarf ($48; zappos.com)

Tory Burch Collins Double Wrap Leather Strap Watch ($134.98; nordstrom.com)

Halston Heritage Faux Leather Shoulder Bag ($146; theoutnet.com)

Travel

If Mom has a vacation in the works or travels often for work, she'll need the right essentials to make sure her trip is comfortable from start to finish -- like durable luggage that can protect her belongings, a silk eye mask to help her get some shuteye on long-haul flights, and a TSA-friendly hydrating kit to keep her skin feeling refreshed on the longest of journeys.

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Eye Mask ($45; nordstrom.com)

Avila 3-Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set ($134.99; ebags.com)

Aesop Jet Set Kit ($37; needsupply.com)

Everyday

Everyday essentials can be super luxurious. Take silky pajamas, stunning notebooks and chic, minimalist sneakers, for instance. All three of these are items your mom will likely use daily, so why not ensure they're the cream of the crop?

Papinelle Yolly Floral Cotton & Silk Pajamas ($99; nordstrom.com)

Smythson Hello Sunshine Wafer Notebook ($60; smythson.com)

Allbirds Women's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com)