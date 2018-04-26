Breaking News

Ri Sol Ju: The woman married to Kim Jong Un

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Mon June 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ri Sol Ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen in an April 14, 2018 photo published by state media. Ri has taken a far more prominent role as North Korea&#39;s First Lady than her predecessors.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
Ri Sol Ju, the wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen in an April 14, 2018 photo published by state media. Ri has taken a far more prominent role as North Korea's First Lady than her predecessors.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
An early photo of Ri, released by North Korean state media in July 2012, shows her alongside Kim, enjoying a demonstration performance given by the newly organized Moranbong band in the capital Pyongyang.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
An early photo of Ri, released by North Korean state media in July 2012, shows her alongside Kim, enjoying a demonstration performance given by the newly organized Moranbong band in the capital Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
An undated photo published by North Korean state media in May 2013 shows Ri alongside Kim at a performance in Pyongyang.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
An undated photo published by North Korean state media in May 2013 shows Ri alongside Kim at a performance in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Ri and Kim sit alongside former US NBA star Dennis Rodman as they watch an exhibition match between US and North Korean basketball players in Pyongyang on January 8, 2014. Rodman later revealed the name of the couple&#39;s daughter, Ju Ae.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
Ri and Kim sit alongside former US NBA star Dennis Rodman as they watch an exhibition match between US and North Korean basketball players in Pyongyang on January 8, 2014. Rodman later revealed the name of the couple's daughter, Ju Ae.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
This photo released by North Korean state media in March 2017 shows Kim and Ri at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang, where they planted trees alongside students.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
This photo released by North Korean state media in March 2017 shows Kim and Ri at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang, where they planted trees alongside students.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
This photo from North Korean state media shows Kim and Ri attending an art performance in September 2017 dedicated to nuclear scientists and technicians, who worked on a hydrogen bomb which the regime claimed to have successfully tested, at the People&#39;s Theater in Pyongyang.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
This photo from North Korean state media shows Kim and Ri attending an art performance in September 2017 dedicated to nuclear scientists and technicians, who worked on a hydrogen bomb which the regime claimed to have successfully tested, at the People's Theater in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
A photo released by North Korean state media in October 2017 shows Kim and Ri touring a cosmetics factory.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
A photo released by North Korean state media in October 2017 shows Kim and Ri touring a cosmetics factory.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Ri and Kim pose alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, during a state visit to Beijing in March 2018.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
Ri and Kim pose alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, during a state visit to Beijing in March 2018.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Kim and Ri wave to Xi and Peng as they leave Beijing following a successful visit to China, Kim&#39;s first official summit with another head of state.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
Kim and Ri wave to Xi and Peng as they leave Beijing following a successful visit to China, Kim's first official summit with another head of state.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Ri and Kim pose for a photo on April 1, 2018 alongside South Korea&#39;s Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-whan (third line, third from right) and South Korean musicians after a rare concert by South Korean musicians at the 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
Ri and Kim pose for a photo on April 1, 2018 alongside South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-whan (third line, third from right) and South Korean musicians after a rare concert by South Korean musicians at the 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Kim and Ri pose alongside Chinese official Song Tao (left of Kim) on April 16, 2018 with members of a Chinese art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang.
Photos: North Korea's First Lady Ri Sol Ju
Kim and Ri pose alongside Chinese official Song Tao (left of Kim) on April 16, 2018 with members of a Chinese art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
ri sol ju 2018 04 0106 kim ri file 2012ri sol ju 2013 01ri sol ju dennis rodman 2014 01ri sol ju 2017 01Kim Jong Un Ri Sol Ju North Korea03 kim jong un cosmetics factorykim jong un xi jinping china 03 28 0120180328-Kim-Xi-meetingKpop Kim crop HP01 Kim Jong Un Song Tao

(CNN)North Korea's first lady, Ri Sol Ju has made regular appearances at her husband's side in recent months as relations have warmed between North and South Korea.

She accompanied her husband at a banquet in April following Kim Jong Un's historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, where they dined on delicacies from both sides of the border.
Her attendance at the dinner came amid a sudden rise in prominence that analysts have interpreted as the beginnings of a "personality cult."
Since making her first appearance at an official event in 2011 -- the funeral of her father-in-law, Kim Jong Il -- Ri has walked a vastly different path to her predecessors, occupying a role more similar to the wife of a Western leader.
    North Korea&#39;s leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk with South Korea&#39;s President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook after their meeting in April.
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook after their meeting in April.

    Mystery woman

    Read More
    For years, very little was known about Ri, and still many questions remain unanswered. In mid-2012, there was still speculation that the "mystery woman" seen alongside Kim at official events could be one of his rarely seen sisters or another relative.
    State media did not announce Kim and Ri's marriage until July 2012, some three years after South Korean intelligence believes the wedding took place.
    The wives of Kim's father and grandfather were rarely, if ever, mentioned in state media, and the women stayed firmly in the shadows during their husbands' decades in power.
    "When his grandfather's first wife -- if you like, the founding mother of the dynasty -- was alive, her name was never, never mentioned in media. Her existence was never even hinted at," Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University in South Korea told CNN that year.
    How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea
    How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea

      JUST WATCHED

      How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea 01:25
    There was no reference to Kim Il Sung's first wife before her death and for many years there was no mention at all of his second wife, Lankov said.
    "It took 15 years before the existence of his wife, his second wife, was ever mentioned in press," and even then, it was in passing, he added.
    Ri's experience has been very different. Last week, she was afforded the new title of "respected First Lady" by North Korean state media, a step up from the previously used "comrade" and a sign, according to analyst Peter Ward, that Ri "is getting her own personality cult."
    Kenji Fujimoto, the former personal sushi chef to Kim Jong Il, described Ri as "so charming" after he met her in 2012.
    Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are seen outside what appears to be the Kim&#39;s family train car in Beijing in a photograph released by North Korean state media.
    Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are seen outside what appears to be the Kim's family train car in Beijing in a photograph released by North Korean state media.

    Former cheerleader

    Believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, little is known about Ri's early life or family.
    According to Michael Madden, an expert who publishes North Korea Leadership Watch, Ri was born around 1984 in Chongjin, North Korea's third largest city, on the country's east coast.
    She is a graduate of Kim Il Sung University, and the granddaughter or grandniece of Ri Pyong Chol, former head of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Forces, and her father was also a KPA officer, according to Madden.
    South Korean lawmaker Jung Chung-rai told CNN in 2012, citing an intelligence briefing, that Ri attended Geumseong Second Middle School in Pyongyang, "before going to China to study singing."
    She also visited South Korea for the 2005 Asian Athletics Championships in Incheon as part of a cheering squad, Jung added. Photos appeared to show Ri alongside other North Korean cheerleaders, wearing a black and white hangbok and waving flags showing a unified Korean Peninsula.
    Kim and Ri have three children together, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), though only one has been publicly named -- by former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who visited Pyongyang in 2013 and said he held Kim's daughter Ju Ae.
    A South Korean lawmaker told CNN he learned from "non-NIS sources" the couple's first child was a boy, born in 2010, while the second was a daughter, born in 2013. Another lawmaker confirmed "Kim's first child is a son and the second child is a daughter."
    In the past, Ri has disappeared from public view for extended periods, which are believed to have been during her pregnancies.
    Ri's dinner with her husband at the DMZ was not her first time accompanying him on a trip outside of North Korea. In March, she and Kim traveled to Beijing aboard a heavily armored train traditionally used by North Korea's leaders when traveling outside the country.
    The state visit, during which the North Korean first couple dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, was Kim's first official summit with a foreign leader.