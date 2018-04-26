Where is Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju?

(CNN) North Korea's First Lady was nowhere to be seen when her husband crossed the demarcation line into South Korean territory for peace talks Friday.

Ri Sol Ju has made regular appearances at her husband's sides in recent months as relations warm between North and South Korea.

At the opening meeting of the summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was pictured alongside his sister, Kim Yo-jong, an increasingly prominent figure within the regime's senior leadership.

There's speculation, however, that Ri may attend the post-summit banquet Friday evening with South Korean President Moon Jae-In and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, dining on delicacies from both sides of the border.

Since making her first appearance at an official event in 2011 -- the funeral of her father-in-law, Kim Jong Il -- Ri has walked a vastly different path to her predecessors, occupying a role more similar to the wife of a western leader.

JUST WATCHED How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea 01:25