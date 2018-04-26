North Korea's nuclear test caused collapse, study says

(CNN) North Korea's nuclear test in September last year was so strong that it caused an on-site collapse at the test site, geologists in China claim.

Using high-quality seismic data to pinpoint the location of several tremors that followed the test, the researchers determined that one event 8.5 minutes after the nuclear test was in fact the cavity caused by the blast collapsing.

The nuclear test, North Korea's sixth, was the country's most powerful to date.

The findings come from a research team at the China University of Science and Technology, whose work was accepted for publication by the academic journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The study's lead author, Wen Lianxing, warned that if North Korea were to use the same area for another test it could cause an "environmental catastrophe."

