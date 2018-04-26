Kim Jong Un calls for 'new history' as Korean peace summit kicks off

(CNN) Kim Jong Un has declared "a new history begins now" after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the start of a landmark peace summit.

Kim became the first North Korean leader to step into South Korean territory since 1953 on Friday morning, crossing the line that separates the two Koreas at the demilitarized zone (DMZ.)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in walk together at the border village of Panmunjom Friday.

He was greeted by President Moon before walking along a red carpet to the Peace House for the first meeting between the leaders of the divided Koreas since 2007.

Kim received a full welcoming ceremony, including a military band which played the traditional Korean folk song "arirang," well known in both North and South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday.

The two leaders appeared at ease, smiling and talking, and on entering the Peace House Kim signed a guest book, where he wrote "a new history starts now" and "an age of peace, at the starting point of history."

