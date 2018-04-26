Kim Jong Un steps into South Korean territory for historic peace summit

(CNN) Kim Jong Un has become the first North Korean leader to step into South Korean territory since 1953, crossing the line separating the nations for a historic summit on Friday morning.

He was greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the two leaders shook hands, before walking along a red carpet to the Peace House for the first meeting between the leaders of the divided Koreas since 2007.

Kim received a full welcoming ceremony, including a military band which played the traditional Korean folk song "arirang," well known in both North Korea and South Korea.

The two leaders appeared at ease, smiling and talking, and on entering the Peace House Kim signed a guest book.

Both men traveled to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Friday for a full day of talks on three subjects with worldwide implications -- the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a peace settlement and the improvement of bilateral relations.

