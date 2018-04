(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- TV icon Bill Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004. Watch his accusers react to the verdict.

-- Ronny Jackson, Trump's nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, has bowed out after a flurry of allegations about his behavior on the job.