-- TV icon Bill Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004. Watch his accusers react to the verdict.
-- After the jury brought back the guilty verdict, Cosby had an outburst in the courtroom. Here's what's next for Cosby.
-- In a lengthy, revealing phone call to "Fox & Friends," President Trump covered the Stormy Daniels case, his wife's birthday and more. Here are the most stunning lines from the interview.
-- Ronny Jackson, Trump's nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, has bowed out after a flurry of allegations about his behavior on the job.
-- Embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is facing Congress in two hearings amid allegations of extravagant spending.
-- Mike Pompeo was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of state and sworn in. His nomination had been met with resistance from Democrats over questions on his foreign policy stance and close ties to Trump.
-- The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.
-- Some 50,000 Arizona educators staged the first teacher walkout in the state's history to protest for higher pay and school funding.
-- As if the Waffle House hero hasn't done enough, he's now raised $165,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to help victims' families.