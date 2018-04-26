Breaking News

US-owned Christian radio station in Rwanda shut down for saying women are evil

By Munachim Amah, CNN

Updated 1:38 PM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

Rwandan people react during the Constitution amendment debate at the parliament in Kigali in 2015 that allowed Paul Kagame a third term in power as president. Rwanda has the highest percentage of women (61%) in its parliament in the world.
(CNN)A US-owned local radio station has been shut down for insulting women in Rwanda, authorities say.

The Amazing Grace Christian Radio, a radio station that airs religious sermons, had its broadcasting license revoked after one of its presenters, Nicolas Niyibikora, repeatedly referred to women as evil, Rwanda officials said.
The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) announced it had taken away the station's license on Tuesday.
"The revocation follows failure by Amazing Grace Christian Radio to comply with RURA's sanctions taken after a sermon aired by the Radio on 29 January 2018 in which a radio presenter Nicolas Niyibikora repeatedly insulted women referring to them as evil," the statement read.

    'The bible protects women'

    The radio station's founder, an American evangelist Gregg Schoof, has filed a lawsuit to get the radio back on air.
    The court case will be heard Thursday in Rwanda's capital, Kigali.
    Schoof responded to news of the license removal with a statement saying he had done nothing wrong.
    He added that he was ordered to plead guilty against his conscience and that Pastor Niyibikora has not been found guilty yet.
    "I am not Pastor Nicholas. Pastor Nicholas must apologize for himself," Schoof said.
    "Pastor Nicholas was not found guilty yet. There has been no testimony, no hearing, and no court case for his message. So RURA wants me to apologize for someone who is still presumed to be innocent?"
    Schoof has distanced himself from the "evil" comments and stated that he does not support the use of such language on women.
    "I am against any kind of language that is against women," he said to the Rwandan Media Commission (RMC) ethics committee, The East African reported. "The bible protects and promotes women's rights. But I have not got the entire translation of the sermon since it was in Kinyarwanda."

    Controversy

    Immediately after the show's original airing in January, complaints followed on social media.
    Women's rights groups, the National Women's Association and Rwanda Women Journalists' Association, filed complaints to Rwanda Media Commission the media regulatory body in Rwanda, The East African reported.
    In February, RURA imposed sanctions on the station, including a one month suspension, a $2,300 fine and an apology to the public.
    When the station failed to comply with the sanctions, RURA said it had no choice but to withdraw the station's license.
    Rwanda is seen as making positive strides towards gender equality. It has the highest percentage of women in its parliament in the world.

    Free speech

    The move also comes amid the closure of over 700 churches in Rwanda by local authorities, Rwandan newspaper The New Times reported.
    The country is seen as making significant progress since the genocide in 1994, but there are media restrictions and self-censorship, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
    Political opponents and journalists remain largely vulnerable, with reports of disappearances, according to Amnesty International.
    Rwanda currently ranks 156 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index.
    Jacques Nkinzingabo is a self taught photographer trying to capture the heart of Rwanda through his lens.
    Jacques Nkinzingabo is a self taught photographer trying to capture the heart of Rwanda through his lens.
    Based in Kigali, Nkinzingabo documents daily life in Rwanda, specializing in portrait and lifestyle photography.
    Based in Kigali, Nkinzingabo documents daily life in Rwanda, specializing in portrait and lifestyle photography.
    Nkinzingabo began snapping pictures in high school after he borrowed a small camera from a teacher. &quot;The first photo that made me become a photographer was of one guy who was playing basketball at my school,&quot; Nkinzingabo told CNN. &quot;People saw the picture and people said &#39;Jacques you have a talent you should be a photographer.&#39;&quot;
    Nkinzingabo began snapping pictures in high school after he borrowed a small camera from a teacher. "The first photo that made me become a photographer was of one guy who was playing basketball at my school," Nkinzingabo told CNN. "People saw the picture and people said 'Jacques you have a talent you should be a photographer.'"
    His career started after attending an international photography festival in Mali called &#39;Bamako Encounters.&#39; &quot;I saw that in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Mali...there are so many photographers, they are professional and its huge&quot; he said. &quot;But I couldn&#39;t see my country on the map. I said I want to put my country on the map.&quot;
    His career started after attending an international photography festival in Mali called 'Bamako Encounters.' "I saw that in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Mali...there are so many photographers, they are professional and its huge" he said. "But I couldn't see my country on the map. I said I want to put my country on the map."
    &quot;I always tell people, if you want to see the life of people in the country, just go out on the streets,&quot; he said. &quot;I always want to hear something from people. And get their experience. And tell their stories and people can learn from them.&quot;
    "I always tell people, if you want to see the life of people in the country, just go out on the streets," he said. "I always want to hear something from people. And get their experience. And tell their stories and people can learn from them."
    To help accomplish his mission of putting Rwanda on the photography map, Nkinzingabo co-founded The Kwanda Art Foundation in 2015. Kwanda promotes Rwanda&#39;s art community through exhibitions, festivals and workshops.
    To help accomplish his mission of putting Rwanda on the photography map, Nkinzingabo co-founded The Kwanda Art Foundation in 2015. Kwanda promotes Rwanda's art community through exhibitions, festivals and workshops.
    Teaching is a big part of his life and Nkinzingabo (pictured) has been teaching photography to street kids for the last two years.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    Teaching is a big part of his life and Nkinzingabo (pictured) has been teaching photography to street kids for the last two years.

    For Nkinzingabo, pictures are more than images, they are visual stories giving a voice to voiceless and he is determined to make the Rwanda of today heard.
    For Nkinzingabo, pictures are more than images, they are visual stories giving a voice to voiceless and he is determined to make the Rwanda of today heard.
    &quot;When I started to document my country I was very tired of people just talking about the genocide,&quot; he said. &quot;Or having the only thing people know about my country be the genocide, I want to show the beauty of people, I want to show the happiness of people.&quot;
    "When I started to document my country I was very tired of people just talking about the genocide," he said. "Or having the only thing people know about my country be the genocide, I want to show the beauty of people, I want to show the happiness of people."
