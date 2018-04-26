Nigerian lawmakers summon President Buhari over church killings

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been summoned by the country's lawmakers over a spate of killings in the country's middle belt and other parts of the country.

The lawmakers also passed a vote of no confidence in service chiefs and security advisers, calling for their dismissal over their inability to protect Nigerians.

The legislators are yet to set a date for the president's appearance but said they could no longer watch "our people are murdered in cold blood" and urged government to increase security measures in affected areas.

"We also resolved to summon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari in order to answer pertinent questions concerning what the Executive is doing to put a decisive end to the spate of killings in different states of the Federation," said Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives.

Buhari's media aide did not immediately respond to CNN's request for a comment.