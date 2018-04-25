Suspected Waffle House gunman erased laptop hard drive weeks before shooting

(CNN) The man accused of killing four people at a Nashville-area Waffle House erased his laptop's hard drive weeks before the shooting, CNN affiliate WSMV reported.

Travis Reinking, 29, took his laptop to a Nashville repair shop in March and asked the staff to swipe the hard drive.

Robert Hartline, the owner of Dang It Repair, told WSMV there was nothing "unusual about the transaction."

About two weeks later, Reinking called the store. He identified himself and asked a technician about an issue with his device.

"Sorry, are you wanting to make a backup disk? Or ..." a technician asked, according to a recording of the phone call.