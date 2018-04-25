There's a sweet reason this house is painted like a Van Gogh. But not everyone is a fan

(CNN) What do you see when you look at this house, covered in the blue and yellow swirls of Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night?" Is it art, or an eyesore? A neighborhood gem, or a neighborhood nightmare?

The Mount Dora, Florida, couple who live there say it's an important part of their family and their community. They also are facing a $100-a-day fine to keep it.

Nancy Nemhauser says her adult son, who has autism, lives at home and loves the painting, which covers parts of the house's exterior and is preceded by a full mural on a nearby wall that the family commissioned and was completed in 2017.

Her son's happiness is a key reason Nemhauser says her family is fighting the city of Mount Dora over the mural.

She told NBC's "Today" that the colorful house and mural might help her son if he ever wandered away from home and got lost.

