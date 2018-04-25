Tornadoes aren't showing up in the Midwest so far this year. Thank Canada

(CNN) Blame Canada. Or maybe thank Canada. It may be extra chilly up north this spring, but that cold air from our northern neighbor is helping limit tornadoes in the Midwest.

Two of the US states most notable for tornadoes -- Kansas and Oklahoma -- have yet to see one so far this year.

"On the whole, across the United States, we have seen around half the number of eyewitnessed tornado reports that we would normally expect by this time of year," says Dr. Patrick Marsh, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center.

"Across the Plains, it is about as quiet as it can possibly be."

By Friday Oklahoma could set a state record for the latest start to the tornado season. Since NOAA began keeping records, the latest in the year that a tornado has formed in Oklahoma was April 26, which happened in 1962.

Read More