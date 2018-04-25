5 Theta Tau members file federal lawsuit against Syracuse University

(CNN) Five unnamed members of Theta Tau fraternity have filed a federal lawsuit against Syracuse University, contesting the decision to suspend them after a series of disturbing videos filmed at fraternity events surfaced.

The videos depict "egregious behavior," including sexual assault, violence, discriminatory mockery and hostility toward people with disabilities, University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement Sunday.

But the complaint asserts that the videos do not depict unlawful behavior. "Several times, University officials have described the conduct as criminal despite District Attorney William Fitzpatrick stating there was 'nothing' criminal about the videos," the complaint says. The suit seeks a reversal of their suspension and one million dollars in damages for each of the five members.

The university would not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

Over the weekend, the university announced it had expelled the engineering fraternity from campus. "The University stands by the actions it took to protect the well-being of the campus community and maintain a respectful and safe learning environment," said Sarah Scalese, Associate Vice President for Communications.

