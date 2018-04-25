Tennessee Waffle House reopens and is donating 100% of sales to families of the shooting victims

(CNN) The Nashville-area Waffle House where a gunman killed four people over the weekend reopened its doors Wednesday morning for the first time since the shooting. And it has a plan to commemorate Sunday's victims.

The Antioch, Tennessee, location has pledged to donate all its proceeds for the next month to the families of both living and deceased victims of the attack.

"It's nice to see them getting back to how it was before this all happened. Not that we're trying to forget. I won't forget. I'll remember 'T' forever," Chuck Cordero, a witness and friend of victim Taurean C. Sanderlin, told CNN affiliate WTVF

"I'm looking forward to seeing my friends come back. I'll be back tonight, I'll keep coming back."

LIVE: Waffle House officials speak before reopening of Antioch location. https://t.co/Eo9Fa4S4r9 https://t.co/RHhAxQK9KZ — Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) April 25, 2018

The victims who lost their lives in Sunday's shooting -- Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, DeEbony Groves and Akilah DaSilva -- were all young people of color.