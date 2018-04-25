Husband of the Wells Fargo exec killed in Southwest flight remembers their last words: 'I love you. Safe travels'

Riordan couldn't understand why the chaplain from the Northeast had called him in New Mexico.

Jennifer Riordan, 43, had dedicated her life to philanthropy, helping others in Albuquerque and the Southwest region,

In her role as vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo in Albuquerque, Riordan managed the volunteer service of more than 1,000 employees since 2008.

Describing his wife as "kind, loving, caring and sharing," Michael Riordan said he's going to remember his wife's qualities because that's how he and their two children will get through the grief.

"Every decision we make is going to be based on that," he said. "When I have those four little eyes looking at me, thinking how we're going to get through, that's going to make me a better dad, a better husband and a better person."

The couple was together for nearly 30 years, and Michael Riordan said his wife will always be with him.

"It's the love affair that will never end because no one can take her from my heart and no one can take her from our family," he said.

The thing that he's most thankful for is the phone call he got from her on the morning of her flight.

"One of my most comforting things through all this is she called me that morning to check on the day (and) see what we were going to do when she got home and we ended with, 'I love you. Safe travels.'"