Manhunt underway for suspect in Maine police officer's death

(CNN) A search is underway for a man suspected of killing a police officer in central Maine and driving away with the officer's squad vehicle early Wednesday -- on the same day the suspect was supposed to appear in court in Massachusetts, authorities say.

Investigators believe John Williams, 29, of Madison, Maine, shot and killed Somerset County police Cpl. Eugene Cole sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the town of Norridgewock, county Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

Williams then drove Cole's vehicle to a Cumberland Farms convenience store in the same town and committed a theft there, Maine State Police said in a statement.

Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole.

Authorities released surveillance images they say show Williams walking out of the store.

The officer's vehicle was found abandoned later Wednesday morning, off a road in Norridgewock, state police said.

