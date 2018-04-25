Breaking News

5 things for April 25: White House, Ronny Jackson, immigration, Toronto, Yemen

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:12 AM ET, Wed April 25, 2018

Trumps welcome Macrons to first state dinner
(CNN)The news has been downright awful. But in a few recent cases, real-life heroes emerged. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. White House

Have President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron worked out a new Iran nuclear deal? The President hinted as much during a news conference with Macron during a whirlwind day (and night) at the White House. Macron came to Washington to try to talk Trump out of possibly dumping the Obama-era agreement. Trump early in the day called the deal "insane," then later during the joint appearance said he could soon strike an agreement with Macron. Macron also got Trump to rethink his Syria exit strategy; Trump said US troops won't go until they can "leave a strong and lasting footprint."
    Trump: If Iran threatens us, they will pay
    With business out of the way, Washington prepped for the first state dinner of the Trump administration. Melania Trump had already wowed the crowd with THAT hat during the welcoming ceremony for the Macrons, then she wowed us all over again at the dinner, which she planned. The guest list -- you can read it here -- included Apple's Tim Cook and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Trump and Macron's touchy-feely vibe (complete with dandruff-brushing) also carried the day.
    Touchy-feely Trump and Macron
    2. Ronny Jackson

    The White House is solidly behind VA chief nominee Ronny Jackson -- but if he decided to withdraw, that'd be OK with President Trump. Huh? It was a day of mixed messages from the Trump administration, as misconduct allegations piled up on Jackson, the White House physician. Whistleblowers told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee about Jackson's alleged misconduct, including excessive drinking, creating a "toxic" work environment, handing out prescription drugs like "candy" and drunkenly banging on the hotel room door of a female employee during an overseas trip. The committee, which is sorting through the claims, postponed today's confirmation hearing.
    Tester: White House called Jackson 'Candy Man'
    3. Immigration

    A federal judge said the Trump administration was wrong to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Not only must officials reopen it in 90 days -- giving Trump's team time to make its case -- but it must also accept new applications (something two previous federal rulings didn't do). That could open up the DACA program to far more so-called Dreamers -- undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children -- than the 700,000 now enrolled.
    'Black Panther' actor is also a Dreamer
    Meanwhile, that caravan of Central Americans that President Trump keeps tweeting about made it to Tijuana, Mexico. It'll likely be a few more days before some of the estimated 600 people make it to the US-Mexico border to turn themselves in and ask for asylum.
    CNN reporter follows a caravan of migrants
    4. Toronto van attack

    The suspect is in custody, but a motive remains elusive as police continue to investigate the van attack on the streets of Toronto that killed 10 people. The man accused of mowing down pedestrians, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Investigators are checking his social media and his alleged admiration for a man who killed six people in a gun-and-vehicle attack in 2014 in California. We're also learning more about the victims of this senseless attack, including a woman with ties to Canada's Rogers Cup tennis tournament and a man who traveled to Toronto from Jordan to spend time with his kids.
    Video appears to show Toronto police standoff
    5. Yemen

    It's been a deadly few days in Yemen, where dozens of people have been killed in airstrikes from a Saudi-led coalition. Eighteen people died Monday after a gas station was hit, and more than 30 were killed over the weekend when a wedding party was struck. Coalition airstrikes also killed the Houthi rebels' top political leader. Saudi Arabia began its military campaign against the Houthis in 2015, after the rebels drove the US-backed government of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The UN calls Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 22 million people in desperate need of aid and protection.
    After two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet.
    Yemen: The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to seeAfter two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet.
    Batool Ali, aged 6, stands on a hospital bed in Saada City, Yemen. Batool is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The pouch attached to her arm contains a potion used to ward off snakes while families take shelter in the desert overnight.
    A suspected cholera patient lies on a wooden bed in a hospital in Al Hudaydah. According to the World Health Organization, there are 167,000 cholera cases across the country, and more than 1,100 people have died of the disease.
    Ahmed, three, and his six-year-old sister Khaoula were orphaned in an airstrike on their house. Ahmed&#39;s knee is completely broken and medical staff say that his right leg will no longer grow. Khaoula lost her teeth and most of her tongue in the attack.
    The war is severely hampering access to critical medical supplies. Patients at the Sciences and Technology Hospital in the capital, Sana&#39;a, are treated with the support of Al-Ataa, a national NGO funded by the UN&#39;s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
    Saleh is four months old and severely malnourished. His 22-year-old mother, Nora, already has five children -- the first was born when she was just 12, after a forced marriage at the age of 11.
    An injured soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the Al Thawra Hospital in Sana&#39;a. He sustained disfiguring facial wounds in an airstrike in the northern Saada region of the country.
    Majed Shoei was injured six months ago when a bomb exploded near him. Money is tight for the father-of-eight, who used to be a construction worker, but is unable to work because of his health and so cannot afford to pay his medical bills.
    Abdellatif Allami walks with his three-year-old daughter Sara in the Harat Al-Masna&#39;a slum in Sana&#39;a, home to the families of former factory workers. They used to receive a basic pension of around $120 a month, but the payments stopped seven months ago, and the families now rely on donations to survive.
    Children play in a pool of water in the Harat Al-Masna&#39;a slum in Sana&#39;a. The slum, which is close to an urban military base, was hit by two airstrikes last year on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, destroying 25 houses.
    Young students play in the ruins of the Aal Okab school in Saada City, which was destroyed in June 2015. At least two million Yemeni children are missing school, and more than 1,600 schools out of action because of conflict-related damage, according to UNICEF.
    A student at the Aal Okab school stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms. He and his fellow pupils now attend lesson in UNICEF tents nearby.
    Khairy is a mother of three; she has just given birth to a baby boy, but she is unable to breastfeed because she is undernourished and she does not have enough formula milk to feed her new son.
    Children peer out of a window in a former government building in the suburbs of Ibb. The building was provided by local authorities to house 53 displaced families, but has no electricity or running water.
    The slippers of young orphans scattered on the floor of the Al Hubaishi Orphanage in Ibb. The facility houses more than 200 boys, most of whose fathers were killed while serving in the army.
    Cars and trucks wait in line to pass over a bridge that was hit by an airstrike in 2016 -- one of just four roads linking Al Hudaydah with the rest of the country.
    Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated.
    Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated.
    A military guard sits in the former Assembly Hall of the Governor of Saada that now lies in ruins following multiple airstrikes in April 2015.
    A man stands next to a missile casing in a former government building in Saada City, which was attacked in April 2015. Since the conflict escalated, two years ago, much of the city&#39;s infrastructure has been destroyed.
    Yemen has been in the grip of civil war since March 2015, when Houthi rebels drove out the government and took over the capital, Sana&#39;a. The crisis quickly escalated, allowing al Qaeda and ISIS -- enemies of the Houthis -- to grow stronger amid the chaos.
    Since the conflict began, the Saudi-led coalition, which has US support, has imposed a blockade on the country that has left nearly 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian assistance for their most basic needs.
    A sandstorm barrels across the landscape near Abs, a sprawling settlement for internally displaced people in Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 3 million Yemenis are displaced.
    Yemenis collect drinking water at a camp for internally displaced people. Water is heavily rationed at the camp, and is only available during three one-hour windows each day. The UN says 14.5 million people in Yemen need help to access safe water and sanitation.
    Children watch a mini tornado whip up sand as it travels across the desert near the town of Huth, 80km north of Sana&#39;a. Aid agencies predict that by the end of the year, Yemen will be in a state of full-blown famine.
    The conflict between Houthi militants and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition of Arab states that support the former Hadi government, is known as &quot;the silent war&quot; because it receives little attention in the media.
    Last but not least
    The Supremes saved the biggest case for the end. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on President Trump's controversial travel ban today, the last argument day of the court's term.
    Families in limbo over Trump's travel ban
    Free at last
    Meek Mill is a big-time rapper, so of course he left prison in the biggest way possible -- in a helicopter en route to a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game.
    Meek Mill released from prison
    'Rock' icon
    If you know "Conjunction, Junction" and all the words to "I'm Just a Bill," thank Bob Dorough. The "Schoolhouse Rock" creator died at age 94.
    Speedy delivery
    Kate Middleton was out and about just hours after giving birth to Royal Baby No. 3, and folks were awed.
    First glimpse of the royal baby
    Trucker team
    When a man threatened to jump from a highway overpass near Detroit, state troopers called for a convoy to help save him.

    425 
    That's how many points the Dow dropped yesterday. The past five straight days of losses is Wall Street's longest losing streak in more than a year.

    "This isn't a great result."
    A senior national Republican operative on the upshot of a special congressional election in Arizona. CNN projects Republican Debbie Lesko will beat Democrat Hiral Tipirneni to claim Arizona's 8th District seat. But the close margin of victory -- it looks like Lesko will win by 5 percentage points -- in a district Donald Trump won by 21 points in 2016 could mean trouble for the GOP in this year's midterms.

    Bourdain's back
    The new season of "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" kicks off Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Until then, let's look back at the highlights of last season, including Anthony eating his way through Singapore's hawker stalls, hanging with his BFF Eric Ripert in France and helping you plan your perfect day in Pittsburgh.
    Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
    Ah-choo!
    Cuteness alert! It's a cat, having a big sneeze while a "Harry Potter" movie plays in the background. What else do you want on Hump Day? (Click to view.)