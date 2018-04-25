The police officers and civilian who were shot in Dallas are fighting for their lives

Story highlights The Dallas mayor lauds "incredible police work"

The wounded officers are three-year veterans

(CNN) Two Dallas police officers and a civilian shot at a Home Depot remain in critical condition, police in the Texas city said Wednesday.

The officers have been identified as Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, both three-year veterans, according to a police department news release. The third person works as a loss-prevention officer at the store.

The suspect, Armando Juarez, 29, was captured Tuesday night after a car chase that started in southeastern Dallas and ended in the northeastern area of the city.

Mayor Mike Rawlings thanked police officers from Dallas and other agencies for their efforts in searching for the gunman.

"Incredible police work," he said on Twitter. "It sobers us to realize what our officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims."

