Bill Cosby's indecent assault trial goes to the jury

(CNN) Bill Cosby's trial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault is now in the hands of the 12-person jury.

Jurors received the case Wednesday shortly after 11 a.m.

Cosby's defense team has argued that their interaction was consensual. Constand is a con artist, they argued, who wanted a piece of Cosby's fortune.

The case is the first celebrity sexual assault trial since the #MeToo movement began last fall, and as such, it represents a test of how the cultural movement will translate into a courtroom arena. In closing arguments, defense attorney Kathleen Bliss positioned Cosby's legal team as standing up against "witch hunts, lynchings (and) McCarthyism."

Last year, a different jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on any of these three charges for Cosby, leading Judge Steven O'Neill to declare a mistrial.

The Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, jury is made up of seven men and five women and they have been sequestered in a hotel during the trial's two weeks of testimony. One man and one woman are African American, and the rest appear to be white.

Cosby, 80, faces up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.

A he said-she said case

Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

The case has little forensic evidence and has largely consisted of the he said-she said arguments so common to sexual assault cases.

Constand testified that Cosby offered her wine and three blue pills, saying "these are your friends, they will take the edge off." She began to slur her words and feel woozy, she testified, and then became unable to move.

"The next thing I recall is, um, I was kind of jolted awake, and felt Mr. Cosby on the couch beside me, behind me, and my vagina was being penetrated quite forcefully," Constand testified. "I felt my breasts being touched, and he took my hand and placed my hand on his penis and masturbated himself with my hand. And I was not able to do a thing to fight back."

Cosby did not testify in his own defense during the trial, but he said in a 2005-2006 civil deposition with Constand that their sexual activity was consensual.

His defense attorneys have sharply criticized Constand in an attempt to undermine her credibility. They argued she was a "con artist" and a liar who was obsessed with Cosby's fame and money.

"You're going to be saying to yourself, 'What does she want from Bill Cosby?' and you already know. Money, money and lots more money," Mesereau said in opening statements. "She was madly in love with his fame and money."

In addition, five other women individually testified that Cosby drugged and assaulted them in previous incidents. Prosecutors said these "prior bad acts" witnesses proved that Cosby's actions toward Constand were part of a pattern of behavior and were not a one-time mistake.