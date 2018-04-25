Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat to world No. 140

(CNN) Novak Djokovic suffered another setback in his attempt to return to form, losing 6-2 1-6 6-3 to world No. 140 Martin Klizan in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

The Serb, who has seen his ranking drop to 12th in the world after struggling with an elbow injury for the best part of two years, had shown glimpses of his former self at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, reaching the third round before being defeated in three sets by Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic was given a bye in his first round in Barcelona, while Klizan came through two qualifying rounds and a tight first-round match against Federico Delbonis.

