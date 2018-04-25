Breaking News

Electric GT: New motorsport series to feature Teslas, drift-offs and eSports

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 6:45 AM ET, Wed April 25, 2018

Described as "the funnest car I've ever driven" by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for a new zero emissions racing series organized by Electric GT.
Tesla Model S P100D
Details of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
Tesla Model S P100DDetails of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
Able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
Rimac Concept TwoAble to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
Unveiled at March&#39;s Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be &quot;as capable on track as it is crossing continents.&quot; It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
Rimac Concept TwoUnveiled at March's Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be "as capable on track as it is crossing continents." It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
Designers claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it&#39;s one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
Rimac Concept TwoDesigners claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it's one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
Offering a &quot;new kind of luxury mobility,&quot; the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
Aston Martin Lagonda Offering a "new kind of luxury mobility," the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
Aston Martin Lagonda As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
Designed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
Lamborghini Terzo MillennioDesigned in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
Italian for &quot;Third Millennium,&quot; the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
Lamborghini Terzo MillennioItalian for "Third Millennium," the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project &quot;intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars.&quot;
Lamborghini Terzo MillennioStefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project "intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars."
All-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
LVCHI Auto VenereAll-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
It&#39;s longer than a Range Rover but that doesn&#39;t stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
LVCHI Auto VenereIt's longer than a Range Rover but that doesn't stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
Designed to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault&#39;s &quot;vision of shared urban mobility.&quot;
RENAULT EZ-GODesigned to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault's "vision of shared urban mobility."
The shared, electric driverless vehicle has been &quot;built for the city&quot; and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
RENAULT EZ-GOThe shared, electric driverless vehicle has been "built for the city" and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
The days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
Nissan IMx KUROThe days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
Nissan IMx KUROBrain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
Expected to hit the roads by &quot;2022 at the latest,&quot; the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
Volkswagen I.D. VizzionExpected to hit the roads by "2022 at the latest," the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
The car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
Volkswagen I.D. VizzionThe car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
Jaguar I-PaceCapable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
&quot;Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road,&quot; says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. &quot;Moving to all-electric power doesn&#39;t change this.&quot;
Jaguar I-Pace"Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road," says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. "Moving to all-electric power doesn't change this."
With a &quot;revolutionary&quot; four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
ElextraWith a "revolutionary" four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
The Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge. &lt;br /&gt;
ElextraThe Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge.
Hyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a &quot;sensuous sportiness.&quot;
Hyundai Le Fil RougeHyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a "sensuous sportiness."
French for &quot;common thread,&quot; Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai&#39;s past, present and future designs.
Hyundai Le Fil RougeFrench for "common thread," Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai's past, present and future designs.
This one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
Electra Meccanica SoloThis one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
Described as the &quot;safest SUV ever,&quot; the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
Tesla Model XDescribed as the "safest SUV ever," the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
An amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
BMW i Vision DynamicsAn amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
Expect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque&#39;s first car.
Mini Electric Concept CarExpect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque's first car.
A four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
Maruti Suzuki Electric e-SurvivorA four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
Designed for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
Techrules Ren RSDesigned for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
That lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
Techrules Ren RSThat lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
Story highlights

  • Electric GT unveils details of new motorsport championship
  • Electric Production Car Series will visit several top European circuits
  • Organizers vow to contribute to sustainable travel

(CNN)For the past four years, Formula E has dared to be different, forsaking petrol engines and taking motorsport to the people on street circuits.

Now there's a new electric racing series in town.
Details of the EGT Championship were unveiled Tuesday, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
    Ten teams of two cars will traverse several top European circuits in a specially modified Tesla S, from Britain's iconic Silvertone to the legendary Nürburgrin in Germany.
    And organizers aren't afraid to buck the trend.
    California-based company, Electric GT has turned this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS into an electric car.
    California-based company, Electric GT has turned this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS into an electric car.
    A similar Ferrari 308 model became famous in the 1980s in the TV detective series, &quot;Magnum P.I.&quot; starring Tom Selleck. Cue the theme music!
    A similar Ferrari 308 model became famous in the 1980s in the TV detective series, "Magnum P.I." starring Tom Selleck. Cue the theme music!
    The car met a fiery end on a California highway according to it&#39;s restorer Eric Hutchison who says the car, if not regularly serviced, was prone to the fuel hose bursting. Hutchison picked up the wreck in a San Diego scrap yard for $10,000.&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/05/motorsport/ferrari-308-electric-world-first/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    The car met a fiery end on a California highway according to it's restorer Eric Hutchison who says the car, if not regularly serviced, was prone to the fuel hose bursting. Hutchison picked up the wreck in a San Diego scrap yard for $10,000.
    Hutchison and his friend and electric car restorer Michael Bream set about replacing the burned-out remains V8 engine and its four Weber carburetors with a electric motor.
    Hutchison and his friend and electric car restorer Michael Bream set about replacing the burned-out remains V8 engine and its four Weber carburetors with a electric motor.
    The new triple electric motor sits in the position where the V8 originally sat.
    The new triple electric motor sits in the position where the V8 originally sat.
    The motors are powered by three batteries -- one at the front of the car and two at the back where the gas tanks used to sit.
    The motors are powered by three batteries -- one at the front of the car and two at the back where the gas tanks used to sit.
    The current battery capacity is 30 kilowatts but Hutchison says that capacity can be doubled.
    The current battery capacity is 30 kilowatts but Hutchison says that capacity can be doubled.
    The car currently has a range of 70-100 miles, Hutchison says.
    The car currently has a range of 70-100 miles, Hutchison says.
    Hutchison used a Porsche G50 5 speed gearbox in a &quot;flipped mid-engine orientation.&quot; Manual gearboxes in EVs improve efficiency and performance, according to Electric GT.
    Hutchison used a Porsche G50 5 speed gearbox in a "flipped mid-engine orientation." Manual gearboxes in EVs improve efficiency and performance, according to Electric GT.
    Hutchison&#39;s 18-month restoration was followed by Ferrari enthusiasts in the online forum &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ferrarichat.com/forum/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FerrariChat.com&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Several guys from the forum came to see the project and some even flew across the country. The support was awesome,&quot; Hutchison says.
    Hutchison's 18-month restoration was followed by Ferrari enthusiasts in the online forum FerrariChat.com. "Several guys from the forum came to see the project and some even flew across the country. The support was awesome," Hutchison says.
    Hutchison will be racing at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.refuelraces.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Re-Fuel Electric Car Races&lt;/a&gt; at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey on May 22. &quot;I love that I can drive a high performance Ferrari by charging it on my solar panels at home,&quot; Hutchison said.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/05/motorsport/ferrari-308-electric-world-first/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;READ THE FULL STORY HERE &lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Hutchison will be racing at the Re-Fuel Electric Car Races at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey on May 22. "I love that I can drive a high performance Ferrari by charging it on my solar panels at home," Hutchison said.
    READ THE FULL STORY HERE
    Each race weekend comprises a simultaneous electric karting series as well as an eSports competition.
    A "drift off" will even take place at suitable circuits, where the top two finishers and two fan-voted drivers will undertake a series of drifting challenges in a bid to win three further Championship points.
    Mark Gemmell, CEO of Electric GT Holdings, called it a "very exciting day" for everyone involved in the series.
    "Without a doubt, we have secured some of the most exciting European tracks for our first season of the Electric Production Car Series and this gives us a great platform to further expand the championship," said Gemmell.
    "We have received a great deal of interest from circuits around the world excited by the possibilities that electric racing brings. We've got lots more news to come very soon. I am stoked about the future, and we are all looking forward to bringing elbows-out electric racing action to fans around the world."
    READ: The world's first electric Ferrari is even faster than the original
    READ: Can motorsport still be exciting without human drivers?

    'Something spectacular'

    Each race weekend comprises a electric karting and eSports.
    Each race weekend comprises a electric karting and eSports.
    Six of the electric GT drivers involved so far for season one are women -- among them racing driver, broadcaster and journalist, Rebecca Jackson.
    Electric Production Car Series -- Provisional Calendar

    Pre-Race -- Circuit Pau Arnos, France (26-27 Oct 2018)

    Race 1 & 2 -- Circuito de Jerez, Spain (3-4 Nov 2018)

    Race 3 -- Circuit Paul Ricard, France (Feb/Mar 2019) TBA

    Race 4 & 5 -- TBA (May 2019)

    Race 6 -- Nürburgring, Germany (29 Jun 2019)

    Race 7 -- Circuit Park Assen, Netherlands (20-21 Jul, 2019)

    Race 8 -- Silverstone, UK (Sept 2019) TBA

    Race 9 -- TBA (Sept 2019)

    Race 10 -- Algarve Portimao Circuit, Portugal (12-13 Oct, 2019)

    Dates and locations subject to change by the FIA and other authorities

    "I truly believe that Electric GT will offer fans a thrilling racing championship but I am also excited by how convincingly it will deliver its core messages of sustainability," said Jackson.
    "I've driven the Electric GT car and I am impressed by its performance. I'm no stranger to all-electric road cars and this fully race-prepared machine is something spectacular to experience."
    While the teams and full championship calendar are yet to be finalized, we do know that the first season will feature identical Tesla Model S P100D machines, running on Pirelli tires with Alcon brakes.
    Rounds will consist of a 20-minute practice session, a one-hour qualifying heat , a day race and a dusk race.
    READ: Is the Formula E Gen 2 the race car of the future?
    The FIA-sanctioned championship is zero-emission and, like Formula E, hopes to contribute to the future of sustainable technology.