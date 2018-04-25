Story highlights Electric GT unveils details of new motorsport championship

(CNN) For the past four years, Formula E has dared to be different, forsaking petrol engines and taking motorsport to the people on street circuits.

Now there's a new electric racing series in town.

Details of the EGT Championship were unveiled Tuesday, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.

Ten teams of two cars will traverse several top European circuits in a specially modified Tesla S, from Britain's iconic Silvertone to the legendary Nürburgrin in Germany.

And organizers aren't afraid to buck the trend.

