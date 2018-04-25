Trump set to visit United Kingdom in July, sources say

(CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to visit the United Kingdom in July, according to two people familiar with the matter, a trip that would conclude a months-long back-and-forth over when Trump would at last visit America's closest ally.

Still, the officials cautioned that at least one previously planned trip to Britain had been suddenly scrubbed, and said firm plans for July's visit were still being formulated. No final announcement has been made, and both the White House and the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

The trip is not expected to constitute the "state visit" that Prime Minister Theresa May triumphantly announced more than a year ago from the White House. The first foreign leader to visit Trump after his inauguration, May had hoped the high honor -- extended directly from Queen Elizabeth II herself -- would help solidify the US-UK "special relationship" at a moment of uncertainty.

Instead, Trump's stopover will be categorized as a "working visit," without elaborate trappings like a horse parade or a state dinner at Buckingham Palace. It will include meetings with May and her aides, who are eager to begin talks on a new trade agreement with the US as Britain nears its exit from the European Union.

