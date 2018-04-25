Trump's lawyers say President will be available 'as needed' to review Cohen raid materials

Washington (CNN) Lawyers for President Donald Trump told the judge they are hiring a forensics firm to comb through a trove of documents seized when the FBI raided the property of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and said the President will be available "as needed" to review materials to isolate those they believe are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Attorneys for Trump submitted a letter to the court ahead of a hearing Judge Kimba Wood scheduled for Thursday afternoon asking for an update on the government's production of copies of materials seized in the raid of Cohen's home, office and hotel room.

Wood also asked lawyers for Cohen, the Trump Organization and the President to explain how they plan to vet the documents so the prosecutors conducting the criminal investigation can begin reviewing the materials.

Earlier this month, Cohen's attorneys asked for a temporary restraining order to prevent the government from reviewing the seized documents. The judge denied it as moot after she decided to allow Cohen's lawyers to review the materials and assert how many they believe are privileged communications about legal advice.

The US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which has previously said it is investigating Cohen for his personal financial dealings and does not believe he had many clients, is also expected to assess how many documents they believe are protected.

