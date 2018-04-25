Washington (CNN) Most of the attention at Wednesday's dramatic Supreme Court hearing will center on President Donald Trump's travel ban, but a second major legal issue lurks in the case that could affect future White House occupants as well: the propriety of federal courts issuing nationwide injunctions that can bring a president's policy goals to a screeching halt.

In the case at hand, a district judge in Honolulu issued an injunction barring all enforcement of the travel ban, then the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed the injunction, but the Supreme Court issued an order allowing the entire travel ban to go into effect pending appeal.

Now, as the government asks the justices to rule on the legality of the ban, it is also asking them to hold that the district court injunction was "impermissibly overbroad."

The justices do not have to reach the issue in the case, but court watchers are eager to see if any of the justices are interested by the question and could decide to shed light on whether courts should limit the relief to the parties before them.

Nationwide injunctions are a relatively new phenomenon but they have had a big impact on Trump's policies, most notably in regard to the travel ban as well as the President's bid to keep federal funds from so-called "sanctuary cities," jurisdictions that have policies designed to limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

