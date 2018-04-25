(CNN)Rudy Giuliani, newly added to President Donald Trump's legal team, met this week with the special counsel to discuss the potential of an interview with Trump, two sources told CNN.
The sources said the negotiations will continue, and one confirmed special counsel Robert Mueller was in the meeting.
Although Trump has previously said publicly he would like to do an interview with Mueller, the other source stressed that Trump's willingness changed after the raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen, describing the change as a "seismic shift" in the President's thinking.
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump, told CNN he was "not commenting on meetings we have had or have not had."
In an interview with New Hampshire station WMUR, Giuliani said Trump will ultimately be proven innocent of any collusion with the Russians in their 2016 election meddling.
"I can guarantee you, when Mueller is finished, no matter whatever he does, he is not going to have a stitch of evidence he colluded with the Russians," Giuliani said.
The Washington Post was first to report the meeting, and wrote that Giuliani pressed Mueller in the meeting for an indication on when the investigation would end.
Mueller, according to the Post, told Giuliani that an interview with Trump would be essential for investigators trying to end the obstruction of justice area of the special counsel investigation.
Negotiations between the special counsel team and Trump's attorneys have generated headlines for months as the President continues to rail against the investigation as a "witch hunt." Trump indicated in the past he would be willing to speak with Mueller, and CNN reported earlier this month that his team was reevaluating whether to do an interview after the Cohen raid.
Giuliani, the former New York GOP mayor and key Trump ally, said last week he was joining Trump's legal team following the exit of attorney John Dowd.
Giuliani told CNN in an interview at the time of the announcement that his role would be "limited" and that his focus would be to communicate with Mueller and move the probe to an end.