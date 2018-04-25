(CNN) Rudy Giuliani, newly added to President Donald Trump's legal team, met this week with the special counsel to discuss the potential of an interview with Trump, two sources told CNN.

The sources said the negotiations will continue, and one confirmed special counsel Robert Mueller was in the meeting.

Although Trump has previously said publicly he would like to do an interview with Mueller, the other source stressed that Trump's willingness changed after the raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen, describing the change as a "seismic shift" in the President's thinking.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump, told CNN he was "not commenting on meetings we have had or have not had."

In an interview with New Hampshire station WMUR, Giuliani said Trump will ultimately be proven innocent of any collusion with the Russians in their 2016 election meddling.

