Ronny Jackson's VA nomination is dead. He just doesn't know it yet.

Washington (CNN) Late Tuesday, the White House made clear that Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Veterans Affairs department, was not going to withdraw his nomination amid a panoply of questions about drinking on White House trips and doling out prescription pills to staffers overseas.

Jackson, we were told, wants to stay and fight. He's not going anywhere.

Which is his right. But, his nomination is almost certainly already dead -- whether or not Jackson chooses to acknowledge it.

Here's why.

1. Even before these allegations about Jackson's past behavior came to light, there was deep, wide and bipartisan skepticism about Jackson's qualifications to do the job. Going from White House physician to running the massive -- and massively dysfunctional -- bureaucracy at the VA was seen as bridge way too far by many senators, who were caught by surprise by Jackson's selection and who worried privately that Trump had picked him solely because the two men had a personal rapport. "There's a lack of experience," Trump acknowledged regarding Jackson on Tuesday.

