(CNN) A document compiled by the Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee lists a range of allegations detailed by what they say are 23 current and former colleagues by Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Committee.

Lawmakers have not yet substantiated these details and are investigating them further.

The document lays out new allegations about Jackson's work as a White House physician, including that he loosely handled medication, was intoxicated on the job and that he fostered a toxic work environment with "abusive" behavior towards colleagues.

Among the most damaging allegations: Jackson was drunk and "wrecked a government vehicle" while at a going-away party. It also says "on at least one occasion" Jackson "could not be reached when needed because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room."

The documents did not include further significant details, the document states, in part to "protect the identities of those involved."

