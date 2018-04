Is Nikki Haley the most popular politician in America?

Washington (CNN) American voters of different partisan stripes don't agree on much nowadays, but they can agree on this: most of them approve of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

A broad 63% of American voters approve of her job performance vs. only 17% who say they disapprove in a new Quinnipiac University poll . Twenty percent had no opinion. Her approval spans party lines: 75% of Republicans, 63% of independents and even 55% of Democrats say they approve of how she's handling her job.

Her support among Democrats is virtually identical to the share of Democrats who approve of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (56%) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (55%) in the same poll.

Her strong approval rating dwarfs President Donald Trump's approval rating of 39%.

Haley's number climbs higher than those of virtually every active politician on the world stage today. (We should note, though, that approval ratings, which measure job performance, are slightly different than favorability ratings, which tend to hinge more on overall likability.)

