Washington (CNN) There were "mixed emotions" at Wednesday's congressional GOP baseball practice a year after a gunman opened fire at the field, said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama.

"On the one hand, it was good to be with our comrades as we try to put together a baseball team to compete, hopefully, with the Democrats ... and we raised over $1 million for local charities (last year). That's the positive side," Brooks said during an interview on CNN's "New Day." "The little adverse side was remembering on this same field, the last time we were there, five of our colleagues got shot."

Last June , Republicans had gathered at the same field in Alexandria, Virginia, for an early morning practice for their upcoming annual charity baseball game against their Democratic colleagues when a shooter fired at least 70 rounds, wounding Rep. Steve Scalise and others.

Scalise, who is still recovering from his injuries and recently underwent another surgery, was not present for Wednesday's practice.

"I was practicing at second base and the last time we had someone practicing at second base, he ended up getting shot and that will be a memory that is emblazoned in my brain," Brooks said Wednesday, referring to Scalise.

