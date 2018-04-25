Washington (CNN) Five national news organizations, including CNN, are asking a federal court to unseal records from the criminal case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Together, the effort by the Associated Press, Politico, The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN marks the first time anyone outside of the government and defendants requested a judge unseal records related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. The case could become an early test of the court's limits on keeping filings sealed as Mueller's work progresses.

The news outlets are asking to unseal all search, seizure and electronic data warrants in the Russia criminal investigation, especially related to Manafort. They also are seeking unredacted versions of filings and transcripts from court actions in the case against Manafort, who continues to fight his charges. Some of the hearing transcripts under seal relate to Manafort's campaign deputy Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.

"Under the common law, courts balance the public's right to information about the workings of the criminal justice system against the legitimate countervailing interests of the government; here, that balance tips decisively in favor of the public," the media group's legal team writes.

Many of Manafort and Gates' court filings are already public, and the court unsealed a smattering of hearing transcripts from their case last week.

