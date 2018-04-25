Macron opens door to new Iran deal in talks with Trump

(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have indicated they want to aim for a new deal to curb Iran's regional ambitions and ballistic missiles program that would run alongside the existing international nuclear pact.

Macron, speaking at a joint news conference Tuesday with Trump while on a state visit to Washington, acknowledged a "disagreement" between them on the 2015 Iran deal, which Trump has criticized harshly and repeatedly threatened to ditch.

But, Macron said, "I think we are overcoming it by deciding to work towards a deal, an overall deal that will enable us to deal with the nuclear issue, but also treat it together with another three issues which were not being dealt with so far."

Macron, whose visit to Washington is aimed in part at urging Trump to stick with the 2015 accord, said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be seen as the "first pillar" of a broader framework that would also restrict Iran's regional influence, its ballistic missiles and its nuclear activities post-2025, when the existing deal expires.

"I always said we should not tear apart the JCPOA and have nothing else. I think this would not be a good solution," Macron said. "No matter the decision now that President Trump will take, I would like us to work as from now on a new deal with four pillars, including what is already covered by the JCPOA."

