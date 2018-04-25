Macron awards Legion of Honor to US WWII vets

Washington (CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron has honored three American World War II service members with one of France's highest distinctions, the Legion of Honor.

The visiting dignitary honored Robert Ewald, Stanley Rzucidlo and William Barr in a ceremony in Washington on Tuesday.

"The friendship that binds France and the United States is eternal. Forged by history, it is embodied by values that are greater than us: values of democracy, freedom, human dignity," Macron said in remarks delivered in English.

"My generation has the opportunity to defend these values today because your generation, and especially people like you, decided to take all the risks to protect these values, to protect my country," Macron told the veterans, adding that he was "also paying tribute to the blood shed by all your comrades."

Ewald was an Army surgeon who participated in the Allied invasion of Omaha Beach on D-Day and fought in the Battle of Saint-Lô. Rzucidlo served in the Navy and also participated in the Normandy landings. Barr served in the Air Force and "participated in a heroic manner in the bombing of Brest Harbor," according to an announcer at the ceremony.