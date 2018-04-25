Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship with politics: A timeline

Washington (CNN) Kanye West is on board to make America great again.

The musician posted a slew of tweets on Wednesday, praising President Donald Trump calling him his "brother" who shares his "dragon energy." West also tweeted out a picture of a MAGA hat, which appears to be signed by Trump.

The tweets come one week after West rejoined the platform. But it's not the first time the rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian, has been political.

In fact, West and Kardashian have been open about their political views and aspirations. But where do they lie on the political spectrum?

Answer: It's complicated. Here's a condensed timeline of Kim and Kanye's top political moments over the last few years.

September 2005: Kanye calls out President George W. Bush

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, West was among the handful of celebrities who appeared on NBC's "A Concert for Hurricane Relief," a fundraiser for victims.

September 2012: Trump tells Kim to vote for Mitt Romney

Hey @KimKardashian--I hear you are undecided in the election. I can explain why you should vote for @MittRomney. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Back in 2012, Trump tweeted a recommendation to his then-fellow reality TV star.

"Hey @KimKardashian--I hear you are undecided in the election," he wrote. "I can explain why you should vote for @MittRomney."

That same month, HuffPost reported Kardashian was Charlotte-bound for the Democratic National Convention, where she appeared at several DNC after parties.

August 2015: HRC selfie

I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident pic.twitter.com/zGpdcGSZBD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 7, 2015

Kardashian posted a selfie in August of 2015 with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. West is also seen in the background of the photo.

"I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident."

It was seemingly an endorsement at the time (more on that later).

September 2015: #Kanye2020 is born

As CNN's Deena Zaru reported at the time , West announced a presidential bid back in 2015 while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I don't know what I finna lose after this. It don't matter though, it's not about me. It's about ideas. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth," West said. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

In an interview with Vanity Fair , West said he is "definitely" thinking about running for president in 2020.

"I sit in clubs and I'm like, Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do," he said.

However, he said he would prefer "not to run against someone." He praised GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, who is now the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"When I run for president, I'd prefer not to run against someone. I would be like 'I want to work with you.' As soon as I heard (Ben) Carson speak, I tried for three weeks to get on the phone with him. I was like this is the most brilliant guy," West said.

October 2016: Kim confirms she "stands with Hillary"

Kardashian admitted she was "on the fence" about who to vote for in the 2016 election in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

But she said after talking with Caitlyn Jenner -- who has been an outspoken activist for transgender rights -- she realized she "stands with Hillary."

She clarified the "on the fence" remark in a lengthy post on her personal website.

"I had a long conversation with Caitlyn, who has always been open about her political views," she wrote on her website . "and she encouraged me to do my research before making my decision and then vote for the candidate whose policies aligned with the things that matter most to me. And so that's what I did. I thought about the things that are so important to me that they outweigh everything else, such as gun control and protecting women's rights to safe and legal abortion."

November 2016: West says he didn't vote, but supports Trump

During a performance in California , West declared he didn't cast a vote in the presidential election, but if he did, he "would have voted for Trump."

Some in the audience of the show, held at the SAP Center in San Jose, booed the singer.

December 2016: West meets with Trump

Trump spoke to reporters with West by his side, calling the rapper a "good man" and telling journalists that they have been "friends for a long time."

January 2017: Kim posts tribute to Obamas

"Thank you Mr. President," Kardashian wrote on Instagram in January of last year. "You will be missed!"

In a second photo with Obama -- featuring her and West's daughter North -- Kardashian wrote, "What an era! I posted some amazing memories on my website/app! I can't wait to show these to my kids one day."

She also posted a family photo, with West smiling and North crying.

March 2018: Kimye goes to Washington for March for Our Lives

West and Kardashian were among the handful of celebrities who participated in March for our Lives in Washington DC. They brought their daughter North.

I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Student survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida organized the nationwide march to protest gun violence.

"I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two," Kardashian tweeted. "I hope North remembers this forever."

April 2018: West and Trump Twitter love

And then there were the supportive Trump tweets that came on Wednesday.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West clarified on Twitter, "My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."