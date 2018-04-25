Kanye West on Trump: 'The mob can't make me not love him'

(CNN) Kanye West remained defiant Wednesday amid mounting backlash from fans over the rapper's positive words about President Donald Trump, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat with the caption, "we got love."

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted on Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

"Thank you Kanye, very cool!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday, quoting West's tweet.

The series of tweets comes after fans lamented a report this week from Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden that West recently told him, "I love Donald Trump," and defended a previous tweet in which the rapper complimented conservative commentator Candace Owens.

But less than an hour later West followed up with another tweet -- an apparent request from his wife Kim Kardashian West, who is a critic of Trump -- and clarified that he doesn't agree with everything Trump does.

