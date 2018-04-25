Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs committee says he was aware of allegations that Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, was intoxicated and banged on the hotel room door of a female employee.

Sen. Jon Tester, of Montana, told CNN Wednesday morning that it's one of the allegations his committee plans to investigate as it continues looking into Jackson, who is now Trump's nominee to become the next secretary of Veterans Affairs.

"It's one of the allegations that are out there," Tester told CNN's John Berman on "Newsroom." "There are many. It goes to the point that, you know, as a member of the Senate where our job is to vet and confirm, we need to be able to do our job and we need to get to the bottom of these accusations to find out if they're true."

He added, "We've confirmed it with the people who told us and, quite frankly, moving forward we just need to do more to find the sources, to finding it out."

Four sources told CNN about the hotel incident. One source familiar with the allegation said the incident became so noisy that the Secret Service stopped him out of concern that he would wake then-President Barack Obama.

Read More