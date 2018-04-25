Comey's legal team includes former US attorney Patrick Fitzgerald

Washington (CNN) James Comey has hired Patrick Fitzgerald, a former US attorney and personal friend of his, to represent him, Fitzgerald's office confirmed Wednesday.

Fitzgerald's office said he had been a part of Comey's legal team since last May, around the time he was fired as FBI director by President Donald Trump.

The inclusion of Fitzgerald on Comey's legal team was first reported on Tuesday by Talking Points Memo

"He's been representing me since I was fired," Comey told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Comey and Fitzgerald's friendship dates back to their time working in the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York during the late '80s and early '90s. Fitzgerald would go on to be appointed US attorney for Northern District of Illinois in 2001 by President George W. Bush.

