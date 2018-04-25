Washington (CNN) James Comey defended releasing his memos detailing his conversations with President Donald Trump Wednesday in a CNN town hall, adding that he doesn't believe he broke the law.

"I don't, but that won't surprise you," he said when asked whether there's any credence to Trump's claim that Comey releasing the memos broke the law.

"I don't," Comey added. "In fact, I think he's just making stuff up."

The live town hall hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday comes amid the former FBI director's media blitz to promote his new book and a series of high-profile clashes with Trump.

"The details matter because the facts matter, and should matter even to the President," Comey explained, adding that he had chosen to classify some memos but not all of them. "Some of those memos I decided should be classified. Four others, I wrote them and was highly confident they should not be classified. Those four I kept a copy at the FBI and a copy at my personal safe at home."