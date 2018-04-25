James Comey to speak at town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper

Washington (CNN) James Comey will answer questions during a live town hall hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, an appearance that comes amid the former FBI director's media blitz to promote his new book and a series of high-profile clashes with President Donald Trump.

The event takes place less than a week after the Justice Department provided Congress with memos Comey wrote documenting his interactions with Trump. The President seized on the release of information to attack Comey, claiming that the memos were classified and belong to the government.

The hour-long town hall takes place at William & Mary, Comey's alma mater, in Williamsburg, Virginia, and will air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET. The Student Assembly at William & Mary will co-host the event.

In addition to live television viewing, the town hall can also be viewed via CNNgo at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Trump and Comey have traded barbs in recent weeks after the former FBI director, who Trump abruptly fired last year, re-emerged on the national stage earlier this month as part of a publicity tour for his book, "A Higher Loyalty."