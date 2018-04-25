Washington (CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron pressed the United States to engage more in global affairs, during a speech to Congress Wednesday, contrasting with the steps Trump has taken toward isolationism in the White House.

"The 21st century has brought a series of new threats and new challenges that our ancestors might have never imagined," he said. "We can build the 21st century world order based on a new breed multilateralism, based on a more effective, accountable, and results-oriented multilateralism."

He continued: "This requires more than ever the United States involvement as your role was decisive for creating and safeguarding this free world. The United States is the one who invented this multilateritism. You are the one who has to help now to preserve and reinvent it."

He also stressed the importance of taking care of the environment, a pointed remark given the track record of the Trump administration and Trump's appointees toward deregulation related to environmental concerns.

"We must find a smoother transition to a lower carbon economy," he said. "Because what is the meaning of our life, really, if we work and live destroying the planet while sacrificing the future of our children?"

Read More