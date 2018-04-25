DOJ appears to reveal country where US is seeking to transfer American ISIS suspect

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department appeared to reveal the name of the country where the US is trying to transfer an American accused of fighting for ISIS in a court filing Tuesday afternoon.

The government last week was blocked by a DC district court judge from transferring the man, a dual US-Saudi national who has been held by the US military as an enemy combatant in Iraq since September, to a country with a "strong" and "sovereign interest."

While the government has been careful to redact the name of the country that agreed to receive the accused fighter, in a filing Tuesday appealing the district court's preliminary injunction, the government included the word "repatriate," suggesting that the country is Saudi Arabia.

"As the State Department has explained, '(w)hile (redacted) understands that delays may occur, it is vital diplomatically that the United States is able to follow through promptly on its commitment to repatriate this (redacted),' " the government wrote.

A filing submitted last week by the Justice Department included a signed statement from a State Department official with the same language as in Tuesday's filing, but with a line redacted where the words "to repatriate this" appeared in Tuesday's filing.

