Alexandria, Virginia (CNN) Congressional Republicans hit the dugout before dawn Wednesday morning for their first baseball practice of the season, returning to Simpson Field together for the first time since the tragic June shooting that left six people hospitalized, including House majority whip Steve Scalise.

"This baseball field, I think it epitomizes what makes America great," said Texas GOP Rep. Joe Barton, the team's manager.

Barton was at the practice with his two sons last year when the gunman opened fire around the field, shooting at least 70 rounds.

"I'm very proud of the team, I'm proud of the resiliency they exhibited last year and I'm proud of how they have responded," he said.

Members were in good spirits during a catching drill on the muddy field, encouraging each other with "good jobs" and "way to gos."

