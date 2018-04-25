Congressional hearings expected on Niger ambush

Washington (CNN) Congressional committees are planning to hold public hearings to question military officials after receiving an executive summary of the Pentagon's report into the October 2017 attack that killed four US soldiers during an operation in Niger.

Several sources familiar with the findings of the report say it raises fundamental questions about whether the mission was undertaken with proper authorization and preparation. It is expected to include recommendations and referrals to other parts of the military, including the Army. The Army could then conduct further investigations leading to potential reprimands over how the mission was carried out, according to defense officials.

Congressional sources have told CNN that the attack underscores concerns that US troops are operating in remote areas of Africa without sufficient air capability to evacuate dead and wounded troops, and insufficient overhead reconnaissance.

The executive summary, which runs at over 200 pages, represents just a fraction of the complete report which is approximately 6,000 pages in length and includes interviews with key personnel involved in the mission, the decision-making leading up to it and the immediate actions in the aftermath.

As of Tuesday, at least one of the four families of the soldiers killed had received a full briefing on the report. The Pentagon was hoping to finish family briefings as quickly as possible, then brief Congress, and after that, brief the media.

