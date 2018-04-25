Chance the Rapper: 'Black people don't have to be Democrats'

(CNN) Kanye West's recent praise of President Donald Trump has left some of the rapper's fans aghast, but fellow Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper and West's wife Kim Kardashian have come to his defense.

Chance the Rapper, who has been critical of Trump in the past, tweeted, "Black people don't have to be democrats."

"Next President gon be independent," he added in another tweet.

In a series of tweets in which she slams "the media" for suggesting that West is "having mental health issues," Kardashian characterized her husband as a "free thinker" who is "ahead of his time" and said that although she disagrees with him on Trump, she believes "in people being able to have their own opinions."

"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics." she tweeted.

