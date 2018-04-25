Delaware lawmakers pass Beau Biden Gun Violence Protection Act

Washington (CNN) A Delaware gun control measure named for the late Beau Biden is headed to the governor's desk, after the state's General Assembly passed the legislation on Tuesday.

According to the bill's roll call, it passed unanimously in the state Senate.

Delaware Gov. John Carney tweeted in support of the gun reform legislation on Wednesday, calling it "a really important piece of legislation."

The Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act is a really important piece of legislation in a package of comprehensive gun safety reform that will help make our state safer. #netDE https://t.co/zTy7P0vcV1 — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) April 25, 2018

"The Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act is a really important piece of legislation in a package of comprehensive gun safety reform that will help make our state safer. #netDE," Carney, a Democrat, tweeted.

He also tweeted following its passage Tuesday, calling it "commonsense, bipartisan reform that will make our state safer."

The Senate unanimously passed the #BeauBiden Gun Violence Prevention Act. This legislation—one piece in a package in a comprehensive gun safety reform—takes responsible steps to protect DE communities by keeping firearms away from those who pose a danger to themselves or others. pic.twitter.com/PvqtYY22d2 — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) April 24, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden praised the legislation in a statement, calling it "a fitting tribute to Beau's legacy."

"My son Beau always believed that there was room for common sense gun safety legislation," the former vice president's statement said. "It is something he supported and worked for his whole professional career, including championing a nearly identical bill as attorney general. While that bill came up short of passage before we lost Beau, he was always confident that we would move in the right direction."

Biden added in the statement: "On behalf of the whole Biden family, I send our compliments to the men and women in the Legislature who got this bill passed. This bill will make the state of Delaware safer while safeguarding every Delawarean's rights to due process."