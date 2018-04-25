Beau Biden Gun Violence Protection Act passes Delaware legislature

Washington (CNN) A Delaware gun control measure named for the late Beau Biden is headed to the governor's desk, after the state's General Assembly passed the legislation on Tuesday.

The bill would create a process for law-enforcement officials to get permission to search and seize firearms from individuals who are deemed by mental health professionals to be dangerous to themselves and others.

According to the bill's roll call, it passed unanimously in the state Senate.

Delaware Gov. John Carney tweeted in support of the gun reform legislation on Wednesday, calling it "a really important piece of legislation."

